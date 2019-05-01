This Top-Selling Robot Vacuum Is On Sale Today — And Includes An Amazon Alexa Echo Dot

If a robot vacuum wasn’t enticing enough in saving you the time and trouble of keeping your space clean, the No.1 best-selling robot vacuum Ecovacs N79S Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner includes an app that lets you customize, schedule, and monitor the robot’s cleaning routines from afar. And if that’s not enough, Amazon has paired the top-rated robot vacuum with one of its Alexa Echo Dot speakers. That means you can use the Echo’s voice capabilities to activate and use your new robo vac. And the deal means you can get the pair today for $175 (30% off) or the robot vacuum alone for $150 (28% off).

This Deebot edition includes two side brushes that complement the main one, the three working together to handle an entire floor, smaller areas, and edges as needed. From different cleaning modes to direct control and scheduling, you can fully customize your vacuuming experience using the free app for the vacuum or channeling it through your smart devices. The robot will clean for up to two hours on a single charge and returns automatically to its base to charge when it needs to or when you tell it to. Considering the ease-of-use, smart home functionality, and low-profile and sleek design, today’s deal is a great way to enter the robot vacuum space or give it to a special someone as a gift (talking about your mom).

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.