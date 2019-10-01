Travel Mugs With Handles Are Simply the Better Option When On the Go

I am a collector of mugs. I think I have more mugs in my kitchen cabinets than I do any other drinking vessel. And while my collection has been cobbled together with dollar store finds and collectibles, there is a new category of mugs that I’m obsessed with. Travel cups have been a mainstay in commuting for years, but now there are mugs, handle and all, that hold the perfect amount of liquid while on the go. I’ll say it again: A HANDLE. Typical travel mugs are more like travel bottles: They're smooth and handle-free. That proves difficult to wield when you're hanging onto subway polls, pressed against a stranger's body, and wrangling a bag with a laptop in it. You deserve to be comfortable wielding a handle-adorned travel mug.

Elevation 14 Mug, $25 at Otterbox: This mug was made for the outdoors but you can use it on your desk, at home, and on your commute. The handle on the Otterbox mug is big enough to slide three fingers into which gives enough grip to hold onto it no matter the traffic ahead. It's dishwasher and microwave safe so you can put any kind of liquid you sip in it without much consequence. The best part is that this ain't no dinky 8oz. mug. The 14 in the name means it holds up to 14oz. so you can get all the caffeine you can handle without having to refill.

Skyline Series 12 oz Coffee Mug, $30 at Hydroflask: The Coffee Mug from Hydroflask was designed to feel like you’re just sipping your morning coffee no matter where you are. It has an insulated lid that was designed for both temperature control and spill resistance. It’s BPA-free and has a lifetime warranty. Even though it only holds 12oz, those ounces will stay warm thanks to Honeycomb Insulation.

Ello Campy Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $17 on Amazon: If you’re more into the traditional silhouette of a travel bottle, this one from Ello is a great option. It’s made from insulated stainless steel and can keep drinks warm up to 10 hours. The best part is a slightly hidden feature. The inside of the handle is coated in cork, which means you’ll never have a hot handle to hold. Everything is dishwasher safe and BPA-free. Plus, the camp-inspired colors and speckled exterior make it a unique on-the-go option.

YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug, $25 on Amazon: Similar to the Otterbox mug, this one from Yeti fits your hand beautifully. It’s dishwasher-safe and made to stay chip-free even if you drop it. The only difference between this and Otterbox mug is that the lid doesn’t have a sealing mechanism, so traveling with it may be a little harder.

