A Trump-Impersonating ‘Scam PAC’ Gets Busted by the FBI

The Keep America Great Committee always tried to be an impersonation of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. And now, like many of the president’s associates, it finds itself in trouble with the law.

Federal law-enforcement authorities this week seized websites associated with the fake political action committee, which had been imitating the Trump campaign in order to extract financial contributions from unwitting donors who thought they were supporting the president’s re-election.

At least two websites associated with the Keep America Great Committee have been taken down and replaced with a placeholder message from the FBI.