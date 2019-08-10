A Trump-Sized Shadow Overcasts Stephen Ross’ Legacy

Top executives of Equinox and SoulCycle were among the guests at a 48-hour conclave last summer at the same Southampton mansion where a six-figure-a-plate Trump fundraiser was held on Friday.

The common denominator is billionaire real-estate mogul Stephen Ross, owner of not just the mansion, but also Related Companies, whose subsidiaries include Equinox, which holds a major stake in SoulCycle.

So, those same Equinox and SoulCycle executives might as well have been trying to escape on an exercycle as they sought to distance themselves from Ross’ effort to raise money for his longtime friend and sometimes business partner Donald Trump.