A VPN and Firewall Subscription Is a Necessary Part of Browsing The Internet These Days

You can never be too careful with what you do with your internet data these days. Breaches can come from anywhere, from email services to hotel chains, so utilizing any defense you can may help save you in the long run. That’s where firewalls and VPNs come in.

VPNs aren’t just for international browsing or keeping your history on the down-low from your ISP anymore. You can browse to your heart’s content while also keeping yourself protected from hackers and spyware by basically becoming anonymous.

With Ivacy VPN, you can not only enjoy higher streaming speeds and experience geo-locked content, but because they added in the NAT Firewall and partnered with the National Cyber Security Alliance, you can do all of that with the knowledge that your browsing is safe. The Firewall is a proactive solution to the possibility of your information being hacked. It scans and blocks unrequested inbound traffic while you’re connected to the VPN.

VPN's become a vital part of encrypting your traffic and data so you’re protected from any hackers trying to access any personal information. Signing up for a lifetime subscription to a VPN (that also throws in firewall protection) is basically a no-brainer at this point, and Ivacy VPN has just that.

