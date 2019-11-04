I Spilled Dirt and Sprayed Water on the Braven BRV-XL Speaker to Make Sure It Can Withstand Abuse

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

There’s nothing quite like discovering a new band. Recently, hunting around for music to test on a Braven BRV-XL speaker, I found a band called Blaenavon and their new album called everything That Makes You Happy. The song “Catatonic Skinbag” has a thumping bass and explosive guitars. It’s cathartic and brilliant in every way.

Fortunately, the Braven BRV-XL can handle the sonic meltdowns. About the size of your thigh, the speaker is fully waterproof and designed for outdoor use. Once fully charged, the BRV-XL will last about 16 hours. I decided to test it on my driveway.

You should know: I like to go a little over the top on these tests. I recently tested a pair of shoes by climbing up a muddy hill by a river. On a long hike in the rain, I tested a new high-tech jacket. With the Braven BRV-XL, I decided to grab a hose and clumps of dirt. (The PR rep who sent me the speaker was also curious how this would all pan out.) Sitting on a cement slab, I sprayed the speaker full-on with water and covered it in dirt.

No problems! I stopped short of throwing the speaker in the grass, although it looks durable and rugged enough to withstand abuse. I played a new album by Angel Olsen to test acoustic guitars and a softer voice, then played a few songs by the alternative band Foals. A podcast by Dax Shepard sounded bassy, distinct and rich.

But then I kept going back to that album by Blaenavon. The BRV-XL is a good match because it emphasizes the bass and drums, and I used the Deezer streaming app because you can set the music to stream only in high-res audio (320kb/s) and hear every cymbal tap and guitar note. I’m a music snob and like to hear everything the artist intended. I liked how the BRV-XL speaker is loud enough to keep up with grungy alt-rock bands.

As a bonus, the BRV-XL speaker includes a carrying strap that connects to two metal clips on the top, and there’s even a bottle opener on the side. I had no problems syncing over Bluetooth from my phone and also from my laptop. The BRV-XL lets you sync to a second BRV-Xl model over Bluetooth for stereo playback and has a USB port for charging other gadgets (it’s located under a protective cover). If you receive a call while synced, the BRV-XL has a built-in speakerphone so you can chat. It’s a good choice for outdoor use, bringing along to a party, or just doing what I do. Finding new bands.

