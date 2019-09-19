The ongoing feud between former child star Aaron Carter and boybander brother Nick Carter came to a head on Tuesday when news broke that Nick had filed a restraining order against his younger brother, as TMZ first reported. Now, Aaron has found unlikely support in early-aughts singer Melissa Schuman, who accused Nick of rape in 2017.

On Tuesday, the younger Carter responded to the news of the restraining order on Twitter, writing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol.” In two separate tweets, he added, “Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life” and “I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend.”

Nick, on the other hand, chose to release a lengthy Notes-apps-by-way-of-Twitter statement citing his brother’s violent and erratic behavior as the reason behind his decision. “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote. “In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.” Carter shared the note with the hashtags “#mentalhealth,” “#GunControlNow,” and “#GunControl.”

In apparent response to the statement, Aaron tweeted, “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish to harm anyone, especially my family.” Then, taking a more threatening tone, he wrote, “All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $.”

According to TMZ, the restraining order filing states that in an alarming FaceTime with his twin sister Angel last month, the “I Want Candy” singer allegedly told Angel that he had violent thoughts about “killing babies” and he “think[s] about killing Lauren Kitt,” Nick’s pregnant wife. The TMZ report says that the police supposedly conducted a welfare check the day after the concerning FaceTime conversation. It also notes that in the court documents, Nick alleges that Aaron owns six firearms that are “readily available.”

Though the messy feud between the Carter brothers has been going on for years, it reached a new level in the wake of the restraining order announcement when Aaron began to tweet about his brother’s alleged history of violence against women, siding with his accusers. Early Wednesday morning, Aaron suggested that the restraining order was actually an act of retaliation “because I live streamed with one of his accusers.” In other tweets, he accused his brother of sexually assaulting multiple women and underage girls. His tweetstorm eventually caught the attention of Melissa Schuman, former member of the teen girl band Dream, after he began tagging both her and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan.

Schuman first publicly accused Nick Carter of sexual assault in 2017, emboldened by the #MeToo movement. She wrote an essay claiming that Carter assaulted her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22. In the essay, Schuman accuses him of inviting her to hang out with a group of friends at his house in Santa Monica, where he allegedly forced oral sex on her and raped her. At the time, she explains in the essay, she felt she didn’t have the resources to “stand up against my abuser’s legal counsel,” so she chose to stay silent.

On Wednesday, Schuman voiced her support for her alleged attacker’s brother, calling Aaron’s tweets “brave.” “Of course I believe and stand with Aaron because I have been in active communication with other Nick Carter survivors!” she tweeted. “Holding their stories, continuing to advocate despite not being supported or believed.” In a tweet seemingly addressed to the media, Schuman wrote, “you are villainizing the wrong Carter.”

Aaron’s online accusations against his brother from the past 24 hours include “statutory rape” and intimidating girls into silence. In a vague, unpunctuated tweet, he wrote, “Restraining order says stay 100 feet away It’s been thousands of miles for years Using the court system to shake me down Worked on some girls but won’t work on me.” He even goes so far as to call on true crime television host Aphrodite Jones to “do a r Kelly type documentary” about his brother.

Nick Carter has never been charged in connection to sexual assault accusations and denies Schuman’s allegations. The LAPD declined to press charges against him when Schuman reported the alleged assault to the police in 2018, as the statute of limitations had expired. Neither Aaron Carter nor Nick Carter responded to requests for comment.

Aaron’s Twitter tirade comes after he opened up on Friday’s episode of The Doctors about his battle with drug addiction and recent diagnoses of multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, and acute anxiety. He claimed on the show that he hasn’t used opiates since 2017, in spite of testing positive. Next month, Carter will appear alongside fellow child star Corey Feldman on the reality show Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars Family Edition.