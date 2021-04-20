Abbi Jacobson Teases Her New Queer ‘A League of Their Own’

Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson joins this very special 4/20 episode of The Last Laugh podcast to look back on the highlights from the game-changing comedy series she created and starred in with partner-in-crime Ilana Glazer, and ahead to her new diverse adaptation of A League of Their Own. Jacobson also talks about her latest gig voicing a college-bound teenager whose family finds itself combatting the robot apocalypse in Netflix’s new animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Plus, Hillary Clinton, Larry David and Phish!

After a year of focusing almost entirely on voiceover work like her lead role in the latest project from The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Jacobson is finally set to start shooting her updated version of A League of Their Own in June. “It’s really a different take,” she says of the Amazon Prime Series, which will portray a far more diverse array of female baseball players than the 1992 film on which it is based.

“And it’s also about queerness in a huge way,” she adds, explaining that the original movie was “in some ways this queer film, but no one was gay in it at all”—even Rosie O’Donnell’s character. “And believe it or not, a lot of the women who played baseball were queer!”

“People that love the movie, I think you’re going to love it,” Jacobson promises of the new series. “You still have the movie, the movie’s going to be right over here for you to enjoy. We’re not trying to ruin the movie. We’re just trying to explore a little bit more about what was really going on with these women and dive a little deeper.”

