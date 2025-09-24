ABC News Star Ginger Zee Fires Back at Viewer’s ‘Old Nose’ Jab

Cosmetic procedure speculations are common online, but Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent at ABC News, turned an anonymous commenter’s accusations into a point of pride.

On Monday, September 22, the 44-year-old television star turned to Instagram to share a viewer’s email that arrived with the simple subject line of “Nose.” The contents of the message were short and not-so-sweet. “Should have kept your original nose,” the viewer wrote. “Now you look like everyone else. Too bad.”

Zee, who has also authored several best-selling fiction and nonfiction books, seemed unaffected by the curt, awkwardly written email, instead interpreting the message as a compliment. In the second slide of her Instagram carousel, Zee posted a smirking selfie that showed off her makeup, captioning the post, “That moment you beam with pride because your nose contour was THAT GOOD…”

The meteorologist, who has been with ABC News since 2011, revealed that she does her own makeup for the show, continuing, “I don’t always get it right. But tonight, I was nose job good,” she raved, accompanied by three raised-hands emojis. Zee soundtracked her post with “These Are Days,” a song by rock band 10,000 Maniacs.

Ginger Zee on ABC's 'The View' in 2014. Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images