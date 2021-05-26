Abercrombie Has Made a Comeback and These Shorts Are Leading the Charge

Scouting Report: The Curve Love High Rise Mom Short from Abercrombie are the grown-up denim cutoffs you’ve been waiting for. The longer inseam is flattering and slightly conservative, but that doesn’t mean they’re frumpy.

There comes a time when you must wrestle with your demons, and one of those demons for me is Abercrombie & Fitch. I grew up hanging out at the mall, and even working at it, throughout my teenage years, so A&F always occupies a very questionable part of my mind. But the brand has gotten a rebirth and I wanted to see if it could tumble with the brands I love as a 31-year-old. This pair of shorts has convinced me that they figured themselves out.

The Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts are my new favorite piece of denim. I hate the term “mom” shorts but I see where these get their name (and the Curve Love is in reference to a more generous fit on the thighs). While a quite conservative length, they don’t feel fraught or frumpy. Because of the side slits, the shorts have an A-line silhouette to them. This shape, paired with the high waist, makes them feel more like a denim skirt than shorts. I was worried I’d look like a carbon copy of my mother in the 90s, but instead, I feel chic and comfortable. The length also allows you to dress them up a bit. I can easily pair them with a blouse or button-down and sandals and get away with wearing them to work (even with the frayed edges). Plus, I don’t end up with friction burn from my thighs chafing, something my other pairs of shorts cannot compete with. I opted for the

Abercrombie may be seen as a youthful brand, but the new silhouettes have grown up and I honestly can’t get enough of it. I’ll be shopping there more often, but maybe just online. I’m not sure I can handle stepping foot in one right now.

