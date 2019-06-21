From Publishing Wages to Using Ethical Fabrics, ABLE Breaks the Mold of  Sustainable Fashion

ABLE makes beautiful leather goods, clothing, and accessories that are classic and on-trend. Their sustainable, ethical approach to fashion is what sets them apart.

I’ve had my Mamuye tote from ABLE for almost a year now and I love it more each day. Not just because of how great the tote itself is, but for what it stands for. ABLE knows what it takes to be sustainable and fashionable without sacrificing quality or price point. Everything that ABLE produces is part of the ACCOUNTABILITY project, aiming to be completely transparent about the manufacturing product, from where the fabrics are sourced to the income the workers receive, to the conditions they work in.

Based in Nashville, the company creates ethical fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and more and employs women in Ethiopia, Mexico, and Peru. Plus, every year, the team behind ABLE publishes the entire company’s wages. This is to help protect and empower women working in the fashion industry. These efforts, plus many more, have led the company to provide 100% of their workers a living wage.

