Accused of Extravagance, Harry and Meghan Clap Back With an $18 Pub Lunch

After Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted taking their second budget airline flight in a week, throwing some serious eco shade in the direction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who appear to have developed an unhealthy addiction to private jets, the younger royal couple sought to clap back at critics of their high-rolling lifestyle by tucking into a $18 roast dinner at a British pub.

And they didn’t even fork out for a babysitter, as three-month-old Archie was parked up in a bassinet beside them.

According to a report in the Sun, Harry, 34, washed down his serving of low-carbon humble pie with a couple of pints of beer while Meghan, 38, showed her ever-so ordinary nature by sticking to water (whether it came from a faucet or in a plastic bottle, transported thousands of miles from a remote and mountainous region, has not been disclosed).

Although it was a fine and sunny day, locals said the royal couple sat inside the boozer in the English countryside village of Winkfield, not far from their Windsor home, named, appropriately enough, The Rose & Crown.

This turns out to have been a clever move; not only was little Archie protected from the sun’s rays, but nobody bothered them as they were all sitting outside.

The low-beamed, traditionally decorated public house certainly cut a contrast to their recent lodgings, which included a lavish villa in Ibiza and a stay at Elton John’s house in the South of France, which is legendarily fabulous as one might expect.

The Sussexes, who were being discreetly guarded by two protection officers were spotted by a businessman, 53, and his girlfriend who told the Sun: “They were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary. Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time. The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there.

“No other customers recognized them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key.

“They did indicate to me they had been there before.

“They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot.

“After the controversy they have been attracting they were getting their feet back on the ground with pub grub like millions of ordinary folk—and it was nice to see.”