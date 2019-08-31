2 Dead, 20 Injured in West Texas Shooting Spree

Two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in west Texas in a series of shootings on Saturday afternoon—and police reported that a gunman was shot and killed.

The terrifying and chaotic scene unfolded along highways that connect Midland and Odessa. Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said motorists were targeted “at random.”

Footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles with bullet holes in their windshields.

Authorities initially said it appeared the incident involved two shooters—in separate vehicles —though it was unclear if that was the case.

Around 6:30 p.m. ET, Midland Police confirmed that a suspect was shot and killed at the Cinergy movie theater at the Music City Mall in Odessa and said there was no active shooter.

Residents of Midland and Odessa were urged to remain indoors. And in a sign of how fluid the situation was, reporters for CBS7 were rushed off air by armed police during a live broadcast from their station in the Music City Mall.

Earlier, police sent warnings to the public through social media.

The suspects are “currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people,” the Odessa Police Department wrote on Facebook. “At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!”

This is a developing story.