Adele tearfully announced the cancellation of her sold-out Las Vegas shows on Thursday, just a day before she was set to kick off her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The distraught singer made the announcement in an Instagram video, explaining she had been up for the past 30 hours trying to figure out a way to pull everything off. But due to significant delivery delays and half of her team testing positive for COVID-19, she said there was no way the show would be ready in time.

“Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said while trying to hold back tears. “It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute... We’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

“Weekends with Adele” was set to run from Jan. 21 until April 16, with resale tickets reaching as high as $30,000 for a chance to see the singer after the release of her critically acclaimed album 30. The dates are expected to be rescheduled.