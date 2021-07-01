Activewear Is Still Worth It, Especially When It's 30% Off at Adidas

Summer is the perfect time to take a good, hard look at your activewear. Clothing that isn't serving its purpose for you anymore is not worth keeping around, and this adidas sale is a great opportunity to find pieces you truly love. Use the code JULY to snag 30% off sitewide, including some of our favorite slides and some leggings that just won't quit.

Adidas knows a thing or two when it comes to activewear, so if you're still looking to find pieces that can keep up with you, this is it. Stock up now before we're all wearing khakis and suits again and enjoy the stretchiness while it lasts.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.