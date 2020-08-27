These Adidas Slides Are The Most Comfortable Sandals I’ve Ever Worn

For most of my life, flip-flops have been my go-to, super casual sandal for the warmer weather. But while they’re easy to throw on to run an errand and great for the beach, they’re not actually comfortable. This year, I was determined to find something better, and I lucked out immediately with this pair of Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides, which are easily the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn.

These slides are sporty, versatile, and a huge step up from thong-style flip-flops. They’re really soft, and they have an incredibly plush Cloudfoam Plus footbed that makes it feel like you’re wearing a pair of slippers instead of shoes. This cushiony feeling doesn’t wear down or start to feel flat after a bit---I’ve worn mine nearly every single day for the last four months, and they still feel just as good as new.

Aside from being cloudlike, the footbed is also contoured, which is a nice touch. My foot fits perfectly and isn’t as prone to sliding out of them, like they do with a pair of flip-flops. The contouring, along with the thick upper band, gives the feeling of extra support and security that you just don’t get with flimsier sandals.

While these slides definitely give off a heavy athleisure vibe, I still feel like they work with nearly everything. I’ve worn them to the beach and the pool, with jeans and a tee, with my sweatpants while hanging out at home, and even with a casual summer dress. Personally, I love the black pair, but there are a lot of other colorways available, and some even have fun glittery bands on the upper.

I can easily wear them for long walks or for hours at a time without feeling like I need a break, something I could never do with normal flip-flops, and sometimes I even wear them around the house as a more ventilated slipper. Needless to say, these are definitely my new warm weather go-to's.

