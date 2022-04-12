Allbirds x Adidas Officially Launched Their Shoe Collaboration and It’s Selling Out Fast

Sustainability is a major focal point when it comes to apparel and footwear today with several brands taking significant measures to reduce the carbon footprint of their products by altering how they are made or the materials used. Allbirds has always been at the forefront of sustainability, and now the beloved footwear brand has teamed up with Adidas to take a step forward on this front with their latest collaboration, the Adizero x Allbirds 2.94 kg CO2e running shoe.

The shoe is named after the carbon footprint it takes to create them—the lowest by Allbirds or Adidas to date. Beyond this, the shoes simply look gorgeous—but we expect nothing less with Allbirds, of course. The light cross stitch pattern on the side and simple text give them a genuinely fashionable and modern look, while still offering the same performance-supporting specs we expect from both Allbirds and Adidas. The CO2e’s are available in both men’s and women’s sizes.

