adidas Slides Are as Iconic as They Are Comfortable — They’re On Sale for 50% Off, Today Only

Yes, it’s autumn. No, it’s not really open-toe weather. But when you can get 50% off of adidas slides that you’ll wear practically all summer next year, you grab some. Today only, use the code SLIDES50 at checkout and take 50% off select slides. Adidas slides always have a soft spot in my heart. I grew up wearing them to soccer and softball games and basically refused to wear anything else. The Adissage Slides were my shoe of choice, made with a cushioned midsole and a nubby bottom to massage tired feet. At $10, you should probably keep a pair kicking around. If you’re in the market for all-around-cushioning, might I suggest the Adilette Comfort Slides? These have a contoured footbed with Cloudfoam Plus, which is as soft as the name suggests. They’re on sale for $18. Then there’s the Aqua Slides. These were made specifically for slick surfaces like the edge of a pool or in a shower. Bring these on camping trips for communal bathrooms or pack them with your college-bound kid to trek to dorm showers. They’re on sale for $13. Whichever style you choose, you’re getting an easy-to-wear shoe that will be your go-to for when you kick off your other shoes. | Shop at adidas > 

