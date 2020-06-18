Adidas Makes Hiking Boots. And They’re Incredible

Hiking is a great way to get outside nowadays. The whole point, after all, is to get away from people. And while you should be practicing social distancing and still taking the necessary precautions, it’s important to have the right gear. The most important, for me, is the hiking boots. For so long, hiking boots have been big, bulky messes, and it has made me wonder if hiking shoes, their more lightweight and sleeker cousin, are the better option. And then I stumbled across a shoe from a brand I never expected to enter the outdoorsy space.

Adidas makes a hiking shoe, and it’s my favorite hiking shoe out there. Precisely because it doesn’t really look like one. The Terrex Free Hiker is sleek, suave, and looks like it could be a running shoe, minus a little flash. It’s extremely lightweight, yet still boasts excellent ankle support to help you tackle any terrain. The bottom has Continental grip to help you keep your footing, and it comes with Adidas Boost cushioning to help make every step feel like you’re walking over marshmallows instead of rocks. They are water resistant, but best of all, they have a molded toe cap to protect your feet and abrasion resistant reinforcements to keep them looking fresh and new. The top fits like a sock, while the midsole is supportive, sturdy, and natural flex to allow you to wear them in comfort for long periods of time.

I never thought Adidas would make a hiking shoe, but moreover, I never thought they’d make such an excellent one. This is a shoe you can wear on your most rugged adventures, and it’s stylish enough to wear to the grocery store, too.

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Buy on adidas $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Zappos $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

