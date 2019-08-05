A$AP Rocky Celebrates Freedom at Kanye’s Sunday Service

Two days after his release from a Swedish jail, Kendall Jenner was spotted chatting with her former boyfriend A$AP Rocky, as they attended Kanye West’s ‘Sunday Service’ in Los Angeles.

A video posted to a Kendall Jenner fan site showed the exes, who dated in 2016, laughing and chatting on what appeared to be a California hillside.

Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’ is a not-explicitly-religious weekly gathering, featuring music and song and inspirational messages, launched by West earlier this year. It is invite-only and video of previous gatherings have shown attendees singing gospel songs, as well as gospel versions of Kanye’s songs. Tony Williams, West’s longtime friend and collaborator, previously said the goal of the gathering “is to be able to communicate love effectively.”

The event sees core participants dress in modern-yet-monkish cotton garb—Kanye is seeking to trademark the phrase ‘Sunday Service’ for a possible clothing line—and proceedings are led by Kanye.

Rocky was released from a Swedish jail on Friday, after being held in custody since early July. Swedish authorities released him after the conclusion of a three-day trial, pending an August 14 verdict.

The U.S. government last week sent a letter to Sweden warning of “negative consequences” in their bilateral relationship if Sweden did not release Rocky. The letter was signed by Robert O’Brien, special envoy for hostage affairs.

However Swedish politicians and administrators said they could not intervene in the case and maintain that Rocky was freed according to the country’s normal procedures.

Donald Trump became involved in the campaign for his release, trying to put pressure on Swedish prime minister Stefan Lofven to free him, saying he would “personally vouch” for Rocky’s bail, which might have been helpful were it not for the fact that Sweden has no system of bail.

Trump apparently took an interest in the case after a call from Kanye West to Jared Kushner.

The Swedish PM’s office said in a statement that he would not intervene, and that “in Sweden everyone is equal before the law.”

Sweden has faced accusations of racism and human rights abuses for its treatment of Rocky, 30, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

He was accused of assaulting Mustafa Jafari in Stockholm after an altercation in the street that was captured on video. Rocky alleged Jafari had been following and harassing him for some time before the fight, and retaliated in self-defense.

The attack on Jafari, who was punched, kicked and struck with a glass bottle, lasted several minutes and was captured on video that has been widely circulated on social media.

Pop stars including Justin Bieber were among 600,000 people who signed a Change.org petition seeking his release.

In the new video Rocky, wearing a green and white baseball jacket is seen chatting with newly single Kendall. Kendall recently split from boyfriend Ben Simmons.

Rocky wrote on Instagram that being jailed had been a “very difficult and humbling” experience. He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks.”