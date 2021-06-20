Adult Star Alix Lynx on Why Sex Ed Should Include Porn

For once, The New York Times published an accurate story about the porn industry. This week, Peggy Orenstein wrote an op-ed encouraging sex education teachers to discuss porn during their classes. Her piece was well researched, but she only hit the tip of the iceberg.

I’ve worked in the porn industry for nearly a decade, and over that time have encountered a million crazy arguments from parents and teachers about why porn threatens teenagers’ lives. Porn teaches boys to rape! Porn misleads kids about the nature of sex! Porn inspires murderers! The list goes on and on. Most of these fear-mongering parents seek out parental blockers, cell phone spy apps, and, in the most extreme cases, legislation banning porn because they believe they can keep their sons’ eyes away from BangBros.com. Think again.

We all know teens watch porn, because we all have been teens. When I was a teen, my girlfriends and I all sought out porn. When many people’s grandfathers were teens, they stole copies of Playboy from the convenience store. Who can blame any of us? Teenagers are curious about sex, and young adults love to break the rules. What’s a bigger rule to break than digesting X-rated content?