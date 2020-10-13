Grown Your Own Food with 40% Off an AeroGarden and Heirloom Salad Kit

The AeroGarden Harvest is a hydroponic indoor garden that helps grow herbs, veggies, and leafy greens without any soil.

I asked for an AeroGarden for Christmas last year and I have loved it ever since. It’s the perfect thing for growing practically any vegetable or leafy green you could want. This Prime Day discounted option comes with an Heirloom Salad Seed Kit that includes Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'hiver and Red Sail. Now, you can grow your veggies and eat them, too.

