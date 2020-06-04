Now’s the Perfect Time to Get the Desk Chair of Your Dreams

Lately, I’ve been sitting in my chair a lot, and hunching over even more. It’s not fun, especially when I need to get up, which is a lot. Getting up can be laborious, and at times, painful. I’ve tried stretching, and a seat cushion, but the real problem I realized was that my chair was not meant for working. And since we’ve all been making drastic changes to our work from home environments, and wondering how long this will go on for, I think it’s worth it to make some big investments, not just in our comfort, but in the longevity of our spines.

The Aeron is the best chair out there, plain and simple. You’ve probably heard about the Aeron, and maybe even have sat in one, but now is the perfect time to get one. The PostureFit SL technology allows for sitting like you never knew was possible: your chest will open up, your shoulders will sling back, and your pelvis will tilt slightly forward, all with no effort on your part. The adjustable pads grant unrivaled lumbar support and stabilize your spine so there’s never any discomfort. The back is breathable so you’ll never overheat, and creates eight zones of varying tension for optimal support. And the best thing about all of it is that it comes with a 12 year warranty, but will serve you for even longer.

The Aeron will change your outlook not just on work, but on life. With optimal ergonomic support, this is a chair you’ll never want to get up from, and from the very first time you sit in it, to the one thousandth, you’ll wonder how you ever sat in anything else before.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

