Affordable Gifts That Only Look Expensive

I’m not sure when or how I became the queen of finding affordable items that only look like a fortune. Maybe it’s because my mom trained me from a young age to run straight to the sale rack when I enter a store, or maybe because I simply enjoy being perceived as someone who has expensive taste in order to fill some deep dark void within, which is very healthy and normal, I swear.

When it comes to gifting, no one will ever tell you that, while it’s the thought that counts, it’s how much you paid for it that hints at your devotion, too. Even if you don’t necessarily make it rain, here’s how to shower your loved ones with top-quality items you can actually afford.

I was very upset when my betrothed gifted this Kate Spade ring holder/trinket bowl to me because I assumed he paid a ton for it. Sterling silver with a pretty little bow on it, it’s a steal at $40.

A study I just made up suggests that carrying your business cards in a structured case rather than scattering them around your briefcase like Hansel and Gretel trails of loose bread makes you look 300 times more professional. “Here, take my card,” said every CEO about to close a massive deal ever.

Frida Kahlo is a symbol of all things strength and class, rendering the mere idea of her luxurious. Place her in a rainforest smoking a cigarette, and now we’re talking. What’s great about a serving tray is that when it’s not in use, it works as a coffee table centerpiece or a decorative item you can lean against the backsplash in your kitchen.

You don’t need to spend a ton on cufflinks to look instantly pulled together. Even just a flash of gunmetal and a versatile, deep hue in a minimalist setting ups the dapper factor infinitely. Skip the pineapples and motorcycles (seriously, who signs off on these designs?) and spend less to look better.

Crystals and Jean Paul Gaultier? This designer power duo knows a thing or six about ear candy with its dainty dangling chain and that hooks onto your cartilage. There’s no doubt this gem of a piece will leave people speechless at how much you paid for it.

Given the cost of healthcare and several hours lost to aimlessly browsing the vitamin aisle, this nifty device is an absolute steal. Start with a self-administered blood test (it’s not as scary as it sounds), and from there, get a four-week supply of customized vitamins tailored to your specific needs. And yes, real, live human nutritionists and dietitians cross-check your order to ensure safety.

The same way tall folks are perceived as more important (begrudgingly types the 5’2 author of this piece) so too do tall items appear more expensive, probably. The vase is essentially perched up on high heels for plants, and looks stunning while doing it.

When we think of booking flights, we imagine our bank accounts slowly dwindling. That'll no longer be the case with this nifty service. Give the travel addict in your life the gift of time with Skyhour credits that cover an hour of flight time for the cost of groceries. It operates on over 350 airlines to any destination, so you’re sure to find a flight that fits.

The product description is a misnomer because it’s a trinket to inspire meditation, which is the opposite of thinking. Semantics aside, thinking is for intellectuals, and intellectuals tend to have a lot of money because they contribute to society and whatnot. Everything about this clever display item screams “overpriced” but alas, it’s worth every penny if it actually reminds you to chill out for a hot sec.

The more minimalist it looks, the less it’s trying to prove it costs a lot. It’s confident in its worth. That’s the theory behind expensive-looking items, like these angular handmade chandelier earrings that make a bold statement. Plus, you can feel good about the fact that all proceeds go towards helping women artisans in Uganda provide for their families.

