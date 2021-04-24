After Chauvin Verdict, Stop Emotionally Dumping on Your Black Friends

IT’S NOT ABOUT YOU

Stop making us therapists for your white guilt without ever considering the emotional toll it takes.

Ernest Owens

opinion

MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The Derek Chauvin trial was nothing short of a trauma-inducing rollercoaster. For the past month, the world had to rewatch and be angered once more by the brutal killing of George Floyd, a Black father whose untimely death sparked racial uprisings last summer. For Black men like myself, the constant triggering went beyond the emotional testimonies and “both sides” debate on cable news—but in my social media direct messages.

“Are you watching this,” one of my white acquaintances on Facebook DM’d me the day of the verdict.

“Of course,” I instantly replied back.