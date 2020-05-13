After Four Years of Trump, Left Tells Biden To Court GOP

As the overwhelming majority of the Democratic Party coalesces around former Vice President Joe Biden, progressives are at odds with each other over how to respond to his campaign’s attempt to court Republicans behind-the-scenes, while appearing to publicly acquiesce to the left.

In response to a report by The Daily Beast that Team Biden is in early talks with prominent anti-Trump Republicans to form a new group before the general election, the normally unified progressive left was split, with even some of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) most ardent allies adopting an attitude that Biden would have to do what was necessary to win.

“Beating Trump is paramount for everybody,” said Larry Cohen, the chairman of the Sanders-aligned group Our Revolution. “The way Biden wins an election is by getting as many votes in swing states as possible. I don’t fault it that way.”