Trump Doesn’t Give a Damn About Gun Massacres

Well. Okay. First of all, the man looks completely ridiculous when he tries to act like an actual president for 10 minutes. Who does he think he’s fooling? Who does he think takes him seriously? I don’t think anybody does. Those of us who don’t support him sure don’t. And I’d bet even the Trump lovers don’t. They know he has to do this for show once in a great while, be “so presidential that you people will be so bored.” But soon enough, there’ll be another rally, and he’ll be back to calling Hispanic people invaders and rapists. Yee hah!

Secondly. How dare Donald Trump stand up there before us and denounce racism and white supremacism. Seriously? He spends 364 days a year tweeting coarse and demeaning things about every black person he can think of insulting, and then comes before us and wants us to believe that he’s appalled by racism? He’s been championing racism for 45 years, ever since he and Fred made sure that their white tenants wouldn’t have to suffer the indignity of living next door to a non-white person. And hatred? All he does as president is rile up his people to hate the rest of us. “Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul,” Trump read. He should know.

And third. WTF on the policy front. He spends the morning tweeting about strong background checks and maybe tying them to immigration reform. Wow! It sounded like he’s actually going big here, setting up a big confrontation with Mitch McConnell and taking on the NRA, even, after three mass shooters in a week aimed to kill strangers in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton. Because the thing is, Trump could probably do it if he really put what passes for his mind to it. He could probably beat the NRA. McConnell would recognize that it would help him get reelected and play along, as long as the substance of it was relatively minor. So, around 9 a.m., after the tweets, this was looking kind of interesting.