As Trump Talks, These Terrible Problems Only Get Worse

Have we ever had anyone, much less a president, issue a threat after a mass killing that if he didn’t get better press, there’s no telling how bad things will get? The non comforter-in-chief tweeted this mini-manifesto, weirdly echoing the one attributed to the El Paso shooter: “News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!”

Between the El Paso massacre and that tweet, Trump had been busy, dining on the patio at his New Jersey resort, golfing there, dropping into a wedding to market his property with a grinning selfie with the bride, and promoting a prize fight. Where’s Ivanka when we need her?

Trump’s staff pried his thumbs off his phone and pulled together some words for him to read Monday, condemning “bigotry and white supremacy,” and “hatred that warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”The only response to that is “President, heal thyself.”