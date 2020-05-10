Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Exposes the Banality of American Evil

Before the video showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery was leaked to a horrified public this week, his killers had not been charged—and the footage itself had been cited to justify that decision.

Making evil appear innocuous so as to perpetuate terror has long been the American norm, especially in the South.

The video was apparently shot by Willam Bryan, the man who’d followed in his own vehicle after Gregory McMichael—a former police officer and investigator in the Brunswick District Attorney’s office—and his son Travis saw Arbery, grabbed their guns — a shotgun and a .357 magnum — and hopped in their pickup truck to pursue him. The McMichaels, who said they suspected he was a burglar, eventually caught up to Arbery and confronted him. A struggle ensued, in which Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery.