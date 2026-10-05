PLAYING WITH FIRE AI Boss Makes Terrifying Proclamation OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a chilling take on the bargain humans should strike for AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has delivered a chilling message about the trade-offs he believes humans should accept to develop artificial intelligence.

The 41-year-old billionaire made his declaration while speaking to Politico’s Decoded about the competing philosophies of OpenAI and rival Anthropic on AI regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altman has a chilling message about AI. Shelby Tauber/Pool/REUTERS

While Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has emerged as a vocal advocate for AI regulation, Altman said his company takes a different view in one crucial respect.

“We believe that the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology and people having the agency,” said Altman, who met privately with President Donald Trump at the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling his philosophy on regulation a “lighter-touch” approach, Altman said that it “comes with an acceptance of the fact that some bad things are going to happen as society figures out the resilience.”

“I wouldn’t take a trade of saying, ‘We’ll make sure there’s no major hacks, there’s no misuse of this technology, there’s zero scams, there’s zero all the other bad things that will happen,’” he continued. “Because I think people will do tremendously—orders of magnitude more—good stuff than bad stuff.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Altman, whose net worth is estimated at $3.3 billion, added that he would not, however, “accept really catastrophic risk” such as the potential for “a serious loss of control to AI.”

Play Video

Several AI researchers, and even industry executives, have warned that the technology they are building could have catastrophic consequences if it ultimately slips from their control, amid a series of alarming episodes involving AI agents going rogue.

On Tuesday, Trump summoned tech executives including Amodei, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, and xAI’s Elon Musk to the White House. But instead of formal regulations, the meeting produced a voluntary agreement asking the companies to police themselves.

Trump, like Altman, has pushed for a "lighter-touch" approach to AI regulation. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

While Altman was not present, OpenAI was represented by its president, Greg Brockman. Altman had been at the White House only a week earlier for the state dinner Trump held in honor of Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

Trump has attacked those raising safety concerns over AI as “Traitors” and railed against tougher controls on the technology, declaring that the only AI guardrail needed was a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register