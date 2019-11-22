Star High School Quarterback Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Multiple Girls on a Party Bus

A star quarterback at a Colorado high school was arrested Friday morning for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple girls on a party bus in 2018.

Aidan Atkinson, an 18-year-old student at Fairview High School who verbally committed to play at Northwestern University next fall, was charged with several counts on Friday, including three felony counts of sexual assault, Boulder County jail records show.

The Boulder Police Department issued a statement stating that an individual turned himself into authorities on Friday, but did not identify the suspect because he was “a juvenile at the time” of the alleged September 2018 incident on a party bus. The statement lists the same charges filed against Atkinson—who was the only person charged Friday with sexual assault.

The Boulder Daily Camera was the first to report the news of Atkinson’s arrest.

The police statement says authorities “began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims and one male suspect” after the September 15, 2018 incident.

“Multiple detectives conducted interviews with witnesses and victims in this incident,” the statement says, adding that investigators are still hoping to “speak to anyone who may have additional information about what occurred, including any videos or photographs of the assaults.”

Atkinson, a high-school senior who was named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, has broken multiple state football records, including a previous record for career passing yards that was uncontested for 19 years. He also set the state passing touchdown record earlier this month.

A Boulder Valley School District spokesman confirmed to The Daily Beast Atkinson will not play in Friday night’s highly anticipated 5A state playoff game against Cherry Creek High School. One of the state’s top football players, the 18-year-old verbally committed to Northwestern last year to join the Wildcats in 2020.

“The Boulder Valley School District is cooperating with our partners in law enforcement and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office,” the spokesperson said.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Northwestern Associate Athletic Director Pat Kennedy told The Daily Camera he could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

“Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent,” Kennedy said.