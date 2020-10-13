Tune in With a Brand New Set of Airpods This Prime Day

If you’re an Apple person, Airpods can’t be beat. And this deal can’t, either.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

I love my AirPods. Not only are they sleek, they make my life absolutely wire free. That means I don’t have to wear pants with pockets around the house—instead I can roam free, listening to music or my audiobook without getting all tangled up. I personally like the originals more than the newer version (they just feel better in my ears, ya know?), and the good news is, these are 28% off, now.

Apple AirPods

28% Off

Buy on Amazon$115

Free Shipping | Free Returns

