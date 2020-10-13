Tune in With a Brand New Set of Airpods This Prime Day

Save $44 on AirPods

These bluetooth Apple headphones are sleek, sound great, and easy to set-up with your apple device.

I love my AirPods. Not only are they sleek, they make my life absolutely wire free. That means I don’t have to wear pants with pockets around the house—instead I can roam free, listening to music or my audiobook without getting all tangled up. I personally like the originals more than the newer version (they just feel better in my ears, ya know?), and the good news is, these are 28% off, now.

Apple AirPods 28% Off Buy on Amazon $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

