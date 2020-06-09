He’s Marching for George Floyd—and Mourning a ‘Good Cop’ Uncle Slain by a Looter

The day George Floyd is buried in Houston, A.J. McQueen will be in St. Louis for the funeral of his uncle, retired police Capt. David Dorn. He talks about marching as he grieves.

Hours after retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn was murdered by a looter, his heartbroken nephew went ahead with plans to join the 60,000 who marched in Houston protesting the murder of George Floyd.

The nephew, 30-year-old Houston rapper A.J. McQueen, wrote on Instagram, “Today while grieving the death of my Uncle I marched in solidarity for George Floyd in Houston. In my darkest moments all I tell myself is ‘I gotta keep moving.’ I don’t know if that’s healthy or not but it’s all I know. IDK how to stop, I feel like I’ll go crazy or something if I do. So I keep going… hoping that somehow my heart will heal if I try to be there for others.”

McQueen got the news of Dorn’s death before the June 2 march and saw it as all the more reason to join the protest. McQueen knew Dorn to have been a dedicated protector of those he was sworn to serve, the kind of cop every cop should be. McQueen has no doubt that Floyd would still be alive if a Minneapolis equivalent of Dorn had been present. 

