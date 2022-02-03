Pregnant Mother Vanished Before Baby Shower in 2017. Cops Just Arrested the Father for Murder.

For almost five years, Akia Eggleston’s family has anxiously waited for authorities to figure out what happened to the pregnant 22-year-old Baltimore mother who vanished just days before her baby shower.

On Thursday, that day finally arrived with the arrest of Michael Robertson, the 41-year-old father of Eggleston’s unborn child. The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s office said Robertson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with Eggleston’s May 2017 disappearance.

Her remains have never been recovered. Robertson was arrested in Michigan on Tuesday and is awaiting extradition. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and hope for our family that we would find her alive,” Eggleston's aunt, Sanobia Wilson, said during a Thursday press conference. “Even though the evidence says something different, that she’s not, we just want to say thank you and to please continue to keep us in your prayers.”

The arrest signals the end of a case that garnered national attention after Eggleston, who was eight months pregnant with her second child, went missing on May 3, 2017, after stopping at a bank near the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore. Authorities at the time said that Eggleston’s friend dropped her off at her Cherry Hill home soon after. She was reported missing four days later when she did not show up for her baby shower.

During a press conference announcing the charges, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby detailed Eggleston’s last steps before she vanished—noting that cellphone data and photographs helped build a case against Robertson.

While the case made national headlines—spurring features in People Magazine, a feature in HBO’s Black and Missing, and an FBI reward of $25,000—it seemed to go cold within six months of Eggleston’s disappearance.

“This has been a long and painful journey for the family of Akia Eggleston,” FBI-Baltimore supervisory special agent Shayne Buchwald said on Thursday. “For nearly five years, the people of Baltimore have searched, hoped, and mourned with Akia’s family and friends, but they never gave up and neither did we.”