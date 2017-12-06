Dems to Accused Groper Al Franken: Resign Now

A group of Senate Democrats, led by female members, called on their colleague, Al Franken (D-MN), to resign on Wednesday just hours after news broke that he had attempted to forcibly kiss a former Democratic congressional aide in 2006.

The flood began with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) who wrote in a long Facebook post that Franken should step aside.

“While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,” she wrote.

Within minutes, other women in the conference joined Gillibrand including Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Kamala Harris (D-CA). Sen Bob Casey (D-PA) soon became the first male Senator to join them followed by Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). A request for comment from Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) office was not immediately returned.

“I’ve struggled with this decision because he’s been a good Senator and I consider him a friend,” Hirono wrote on Twitter. “But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women.”

The calls for Franken to leave the Senate put immense pressure on the party to actually facilitate his departure from the chamber, where he has served since 2006. They come weeks after the Minnesota Democrat was first accused of forcibly kissing Leeann Tweeden in 2008. Tweeden also produced a photograph of Franken with his hands on her bulletproof vest-clad chest.

Franken, who was rumored as a potential presidential candidate in 2020, has since been accused of grabbing the butts of numerous other women during photo ops. He had pledged to try and earn back the trust of his constituents while remaining in the Senate, telling Minnesota Public Radio that he was “ trying to handle this in a way that adds to an important conversation. And to be a better public servant and a better man. That is what my goal is.”

For a time being, Democratic leadership seemed content to give him that space. But the party finds itself in a politically delicate situation, attempting to both respect and promote the #MeToo moment and claim the moral high ground against Republicans as their members face even worse charges of sexual misconduct. While Democrats ditched Franken, Republican Senators appeared to be warming up to Roy Moore, the Alabama conservative Senate candidate who stands accused of sexually preying on teenagers.

Democrats in the House had already moved to clean up their own caucus. On Monday, Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) announced his retirement following numerous allegations of harassment. He had been the longest-serving member of the House. In addition, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has called for Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) to step down after he was accused of making repeated sexual advances towards towards a campaign staffer during the 2016 election.