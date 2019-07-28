Al Franken’s Ghost Could Haunt a Half Dozen 2020 Candidates

The #MeToo conversation, which has been a fixture of national politics over the past two years, seems poised to become a major point of contention within the Democratic primary in the coming weeks.

The first inkling of that came on Monday when Jane Mayer, a staff writer at The New Yorker, published a lengthy story titled, “The Case of Al Franken,” re-examining the sexual harassment allegations against the former Minnesota senator.

The piece took a fresh look at one of Franken’s accusers, Leeann Tweeden, who said Franken groped and kissed her without consent during a USO comedy tour in 2006, and found that several details did not add up. While not everyone was convinced the story brought relevant information to the forefront, the story sparked yet another round of second-guessing over whether the senator should have resigned.