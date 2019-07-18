Al Jazeera Says Its Own Admissions of State Ownership Are False

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

As U.S. lawmakers press for Qatari-owned Al Jazeera to register as an agent of a foreign government, the media company has repeatedly insisted that it’s not an organ of the Qatari state. But as late as last year, the news outlet told the British government the precise opposite.

The broadcaster now says that admission, which described the parent company of Al Jazeera’s U.S. arm as a Qatari government-owned entity, was made in error. It insists that is not the case, and wasn’t when the statement was made in September 2018.