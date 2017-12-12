Alabama Special Election Results: Roy Moore vs. Doug Jones

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, Alabama voters will finally put an end to the contentious senate race in Alabama by taking to the polls. The two major-party candidates are embattled former Alabama Supreme Court Judge Roy Moore (R) and Doug Jones (D), the former U.S. Attorney for the state’s Northern District.

Roy Moore stands accused of sexual misconduct by nine women, most of whom allege that they were underage when Moore approached, harassed, assaulted or attempted to rape them. Despite massive pushback and condemnation from both in and outside of the Republican party, the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump have thrown their support behind the same candidate who was also reportedly banned from an Alabama mall for predatory behavior. After initially attempting to distance themselves from Moore, Senate Republicans have largely followed suit with their support.

Democratic candidate Doug Jones, meanwhile, has stopped pulling his punches when it comes to criticism of his opponent. However, despite his comparatively sparkling record and history of prosecuting child predators, Jones has not gone so far as to clinch the election. Some Republican voters, stuck between supporting an accused child molester and a Democrat, have gone so far as to hold out for a write-in candidate. It’s possible, however, that African American voters will give him enough of a boost to win.

The Alabama Senate seat is still up-for-grabs, making this election one to watch.

How to Find Out the Results of the Alabama Senate Election

