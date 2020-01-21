Alan Turing’s Doctorate, Knighthood Medal Seized by Feds in Colorado 36 Years After They Were Stolen
Federal authorities said they recovered mathematician and World War II codebreaker Alan Turing’s doctoral degree, knighthood medal, and other personal items in Colorado in 2018, almost 36 years after they were stolen. According to documents filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, officials seized Turing’s Princeton University degree, Order of the British Empire medal, and photos, school reports, and letters from when he attended Sherborne School, a boarding school in Dorset, England, from a woman named Julia Turing. She approached the University of Colorado Boulder in January 2018, saying she wanted to loan Alan Turing’s memorabilia to the library, according to court documents. The Boulder Daily Camera reports that library archivists determined the items were stolen from Sherborne in 1984.
A month after she reached out to the university, investigators searched her home and found the items, which are valued at $37,775. Julia Turing visited Sherborne while studying Alan Turing’s life and asked to see his archive, which was stored in a wooden box in a laboratory, according to her admission to investigators and Sherborne records. Sherborne officials said they found a note underneath the box after the theft, reading: “Please forgive me for taking these materials into my possession. They will be well taken care of while under the care of my hands and shall one day all be returned to this spot.” Julia Turing isn’t related to Alan Turing, but she changed her last name from Schwinghamer in 1988, the complaint said. It’s unclear why federal officials just announced the recovery of the items, nearly two years after they were found.