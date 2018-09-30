The Violence Against Women Act, which funds social services for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence, has been extended to Dec. 7, but its long-term future remains in doubt.

The act—which was passed in 1994 in the wake of Anita Hill’s testimony against Clarence Thomas and the “Year of the Woman”—was last reauthorized in 2013, but Congress has not passed a bill that would keep it in place for the next decade.

Meanwhile, the rate of one-on-one killings of women by men is on the uptick. While overall, the rate is down from two decades ago, it started creeping up after hitting a low in 2014, according to the Violence Policy Center. Here is a look at some alarming statistics that show how and where women are being killed by men in the United States.