Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after he allegedly punched a man over a parking spot in lower Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

Baldwin was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on 10th Street in the West Village. He was charged with assault and harassment and released from an NYPD precinct on a desk appearance ticket.

According to a preliminary investigation, Baldwin had someone holding a parking spot for him and while he was moving his car to the spot, someone else took the space, a senior law enforcement official told The Daily Beast. When Baldwin pulled up to space and noticed it had been taken, he approached the man at a parking meter, the official said, and the two began shoving each other before Baldwin allegedly threw a punch.

The victim, 49, was taken to Lenox Hill hospital.

President Donald Trump on the South Lawn said of Baldwin’s arrest, “I wish him luck.” Trump previously said Baldwin’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live “stinks.”

This is just the latest of Baldwin’s many public scuffles. The actor was previously arrested in 1995 for allegedly assaulting a photographer filming the homecoming of him and his then-wife Kim Basinger with their newborn daughter. And he was again arrested in 2014 for cycling the wrong way down a street—an incident that drew international headlines for his “belligerent” behavior towards the arresting officers. In 2013, he was caught on-camera shouting anti-gay slurs at a photographer outside his Manhattan apartment, which resulted in the suspension and eventual cancellation of his MSNBC show Up Late with Alec Baldwin.