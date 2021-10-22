Stunt Gun ‘Misfire’ Kills Crew Member on Alec Baldwin Film Set

A member of the crew for a Western movie production starring Alec Baldwin died Thursday after a stunt gun misfired on set.

The 42-year-old woman, reported by TMZ to be the director of photography, was airlifted from the set of Rust to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Another member of the crew, a 42-year-old man, remains in intensive care.

Deadline reports the woman was hit in the stomach, the man in the shoulder. The person who cocked the gun reportedly did not know it contained live rounds.

A representative for the film told Deadline, “There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being.”

The Santa Fe County sheriff is investigating the incident.