Alec Baldwin Thinks He Could ‘Absolutely’ Beat Trump in 2020

Technically, it was Howard Stern’s idea. But Alec Baldwin was right there with him.

“I’ve got a name for you: Alec Baldwin,” the SiriusXM host told his guest on Monday during a discussion about who the Democrats will run against Donald Trump in 2020.

“If I ran, I would win,” Baldwin replied, confidently. “I would absolutely win. One thousand percent.” The only two things stopping him, he joked, are his wife’s disapproval and his role as host of The Match Game on ABC.

“Why don’t you run for president as Donald Trump?” Stern suggested. And again, Baldwin, who is now best known for his Emmy-winning portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live, repeated his assertion.

“If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win,” he said. “It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.” Hell, they could just hold the presidential debates on SNL and then the show wouldn’t even have to parody them.

Turning more serious for a second, Baldwin said he was “only saying that because people don’t really have a sense yet” of who is going to take on Trump in the next presidential election. “Somebody great is going to come up, I hope,” he said. “I’d love to run for that kind of position to just have things be very common sense. There are so many things that this country needs to do that are so obvious.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Stern, Baldwin talked about how he has now heard from multiple sources that First Lady Melania Trump loves his impression of her husband, laughing as she watches the clips online and saying, “That’s him, that’s him!”

“She must know what a maniac he is,” Baldwin added.

Last month, Baldwin hinted that he may be done playing Trump on Saturday Night Live, saying in an interview, “They should get somebody who can do it all the time.”

And yet as much as the left has embraced his impression of the president, it seems unlikely that the Democrats would welcome him as their nominee. For a party that couldn’t tolerate Al Franken, Baldwin’s history of defending men who are accused of sexual assault would likely give him some trouble getting their endorsement.