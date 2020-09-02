Germany Says Aleksey Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

Vladimir Putin’s nemesis, corruption fighter Aleksey Navalny, was poisoned with a nerve agent belonging to the family of toxic weapons known as Novichok, Germany has confirmed.

It’s the same group of nerve agents used on the Russian former spy Sergei Skripal, who was attacked in Britain two years ago.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Germany’s federal government said special toxicology tests carried out on Navalny since he arrived from Russia had given “unequivocal proof” that a Novichok agent had been used on the Russian opposition leader.

“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” said the statement. “The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms. The Russian government is urged to explain itself.”

Navalny was transported out of Siberia to Berlin last month after he fell ill due to the suspected poisoning of his tea. His relatives insisted he be moved after a top doctor at the Siberian hospital claimed that Navalny was not poisoned, despite his suspicious symptoms. He has been in a coma since he arrived in Germany.

Navalny’s team say he was poisoned on the orders of Putin. The Kremlin has dismissed that allegation.

More to follow...