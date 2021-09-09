Sheriff’s Report on Alex Murdaugh Shooting Raises More Questions

Deputies from the Hampton County Sheriff's Office who responded to the shooting of a renowned South Carolina lawyer over the weekend—months after his son and wife were murdered at their family estate—wrote in their incident report that he had suffered no “visible injury,” a claim that was almost immediately walked back by authorities on Thursday.

In a copy of the incident report obtained by The Daily Beast, deputies who responded to the Saturday incident indicated that 53-year-old Alex Murdaugh did not have a “visible injury” and was not under the influence of drugs and alcohol. While the report includes little information about the shooting itself, it does describe the incident as an “attempted murder.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office, however, told the Island Packet that the box that was checked to indicate Murdaugh did not suffer an injury was likely made in error.

“He did have an injury,” the spokesperson said. “I will check on that.”

The report states that around 1:55 p.m. on Sept. 4, deputies were dispatched to Old Salkehatchie Highway “in reference to a shooting incident.” The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) previously told The Daily Beast that Murdaugh had called 911 about 20 minutes earlier.

While en route, the report states deputies learned that Murdaugh “had been shot in the head and was being flown out from a landing zone” on the highway to the hospital. Before he left, however, a sheriff’s office investigator spoke with Murdaugh at the scene and other deputies secured the location until state authorities arrived.

Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, previously told local outlets that his client had been shot in the head by an unknown truck driver while changing a tire and was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. SLED told The Daily Beast that Murdaugh only sustained a “superficial” wound and was released from the hospital soon after he arrived.

The report does not provide any information about a possible suspect in the incident—and only fuels more questions about what happened on that back road in Lowcountry. Authorities have also not provided details as to why Murdaugh was air-lifted to a local hospital if he did not suffer a visible injury, or whether they investigated the lawyer’s claim he was shot by an unknown driver after stopping from the car trouble.

It also raises questions about whether there is a possible connection between the recent shooting incident and the murders of Murdagh’s family. In early June, his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were both found fatally shot near the hunting dog kennels on their 1,700-acre estate.

The killings have not yet been solved.

To add to the mystery, just hours after the Murdaugh shooting incident last weekend, the lawyer issued a surprise announcement that he had quit the law firm his great-grandfather founded a century ago and was entering rehab. Griffin told The State his client entered a drug treatment center to deal with substance abuse issues. Citing unnamed sources, the outlet said the substance was oxycodone.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” Murdaugh said in the statement.

Late Monday night, however, the law firm, Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth Detrick, provided a different version of events, revealing that Murdaugh had actually been forced out days earlier—after they discovered “that Alex misappropriated funds.” While the law firm declined to comment on how much Murdaugh allegedly stole, two people associated with the South Carolina legal community previously told The Daily Beast that the amount is over a million dollars.

On Wednesday, Randolph Murdaugh IV, the eldest brother in the prominent family, was the first to speak out on behalf of the rest of the dynasty. In a Wednesday statement to The Daily Beast that said that he and the family’s law firm were shocked by his brother’s apparent unraveling.

“I was shocked, just as the rest of my PMPED family, to learn of my brother, Alex’s, drug addiction and stealing of money,” he said. “I love my law firm, family, and also love Alex as my brother. While I will support him in his recovery, I do not support, condone, or excuse his conduct in stealing by manipulating his most trusted relationships.”