Prominent South Carolina Lawyer Shot Months After Family Murder Reveals He’s Going to Rehab

Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh—who was shot in the head on Saturday, months after he found his wife and son murdered at their hunting estate—said Monday that he’s resigning from his law firm and heading to rehab.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” he said in a statement from his lawyer, per WCSC.

“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends, and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships.”

Murdaugh, who descends from a family of powerful South Carolina attorneys, was shot on a backroad Saturday as exited his car to change his tire while on a trip to Charleston, officials said. He then called 911 and was transported to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia. A suspect is still on the loose.

“The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family could ever imagine. We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers,” the family said in a statement after Murdaugh’s shooting.

The shocking incident came almost three months after he found his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, murdered at their 1,700-acre estate. No suspects have been named in the case, but it occurred just as Paul faced trial for allegedly killing a girl in a drunken boating accident.

It is unknown whether the June murder and Murdaugh’s shooting are connected.