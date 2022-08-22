I Just Found the Shirt I’ll Be Wearing for the Rest of the Summer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a short-sleeve button-down shirt you can start wearing in late spring and keep wearing right until the temperature begins to drop in fall, you found it with Alex Crane’s Ola Shirt. Well, actually I found it and then told you about it, but… semantics. The point is, this is a great summer shirt, and one you’ll like enough that you’ll wear it for as many weeks out of the year as you can.

Want four distinct reasons I like the Ola? First, it’s made with natural French linen, and linen is soft, durable, and dries quickly, so it’s great for warm weather. Second, the shirt comes in several different solid colors and patterns, so it’s easy to find a style match. Third, its buttons are made from a tough and sustainably harvested Brazilian nut called the corozo. And fourth, the company sources all of its clothing from factories noted for excellent working conditions and they are dedicated to supply chain transparency, which is equally important as the look and quality of a garment in the first place.

Alex Crane Men’s Ola Shirt Buy at Alex Crane $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Not that I’m surprised I like this shirt, of course. In fact, my whole family had already been well acquainted with Alex Crane clothes since earlier in the year when we all got a pair of the company’s Bo Shorts. Yes, we wear matching clothes sometimes—it’s not as bad as you think, though: we all got different colors of shorts, at least. The comfort and durability of the Bo Shorts is great and all—as is the belt-free drawstring waist—but perhaps what I liked about the shorts is the same thing I like best about the Ola Shirt; namely, that it’s so easy to dress the thing up or down.

An Ola Shirt looks totally acceptable with a bathing suit. It’s perfect when paired with khaki shorts. I wear mine with jeans more than anything else, but that’s just because I tend to wear jeans a lot, even in the summer, but you do you.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.