Wisconsin Teen Arrested in Double Murder Wanted to ‘Harm’ High School, Cops Say

Authorities believe a Wisconsin teen arrested Sunday morning in connection with a double murder had a bigger plan: to “harm” his high school.

Neenah High School junior Alexander Kraus was arrested after Grand Chute police officers performed a welfare check at a home located about two hours outside of Milwaukee. Inside, officers discovered two bodies, who were both residents of the home, and the 17-year-old.

“This is a terrible situation, lives were lost. We want to make sure they have time to make notifications to immediate loved ones, but some that are a little bit farther away,” Grand Chute police officer Travis Waas said Monday, confirming that the three were “known to each other.”

Kraus was taken into custody just after noon on Sunday on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and was booked into Outagamie County Jail. According to the Associated Press, the teen allegedly admitted to shooting “the elderly couple.” He is expected to have an initial court appearance within the next two days, Grand Chute police said Monday.

Authorities also confirmed Monday that an early investigation yielded “substantial” information that Kraus planned to “cause harm” at his high school, but declined to comment further.

Neenah High School remained open on Monday, citing police insistence that this was an “isolated incident.”

“Grand Chute police informed the Neenah Joint School District that the student arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide on Sunday also had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School,” the district said in a Monday statement obtained by The Daily Beast. “Police have indicated that there is no danger to students and staff at the high school and the school day on Monday will proceed as normal.”