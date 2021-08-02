Greg Kelly’s self-parodying Twitter account met its match on Monday after the Newsmax host took relentless aim at Alexander Vindman, the retired Army lieutenant colonel who testified against Donald Trump during 2019’s impeachment hearings.

Kelly seemed oddly mesmerized by an interview that Vindman and his family gave to CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend on the occasion of the release of his new book, Here, Right Matters: An American Story.

“What a bunch of Schlubs,” Kelly tweeted on Sunday, sharing a photo of Vindman with his elderly father and twin brother. “IS this the waiting room at Jiffy Lube? No, it's the Vindman family---you know, that drama Queen who colluded with the Deep State to get TRUMP.”

He followed that one up with an even more grotesque tweet that featured a photo of Vindman seated next to his wife and likened his physical appearance to the Saturday Night Live character “Pat.”

In response, Vindman shot back on Monday: “I’m not @SenTedCruz. I will not allow attacks on my wife and family go unanswered,” alluding to Trump’s insults about Sen. Cruz’s wife Heidi during the 2016 presidential campaign. “Your attacks are even more pathetic than your pitiful attempts at notoriety @gregkellyusa.”