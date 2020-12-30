Alexander Wang Accused of Sexual Abuse by Multiple Models

Alexander Wang is declining to comment on accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple anonymous victims, WWD reports.

Stories of the New York designer drugging and sexually harassing or assaulting male and trans models were first posted by the industry watchdog Instagram account @ShitModelMgmt. “Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this,” @ShitModelMgmt wrote in a caption.

The post came after the model Owen Mooney posted a TikTok alleging that a “really famous fashion designer” groped him at a club in 2017. “I could not believe that he was doing this to me,” Mooney said. He later confirmed the unnamed man he referred to was Wang.

At least eight more unnamed people reached out to @ShitModelMgmt also accusing Wang of sexual predation. Three of them shared similar stories claiming Wang offered them bottles of water they did not know were laced with MDMA.

The Model Alliance, a policy organization for people working in the fashion industry, posted a statement of support for the victims on Instagram. “The fashion industry’s lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity,” it read.

This is not the first time Wang has been accused of violent behavior. Last year, the rapper Azealia Banks took to Instagram to highlight instances of his alleged abuse. “Alexander Wang sexually assaults transwomen & needs to be brought down,” one anonymous direct message Banks screenshotted and posted read.

A representative for Wang did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.